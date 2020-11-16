Iota now a category 5 storm, the strongest of 2020

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Iota is now a category 5 storm with winds of 160 mph

Hurricane Iota is now a category 5 storm with winds of 160 mph. This has strengthened tremendously over the last 12 hours and is currently the strongest storm of the 2020 season. It also is the first time we have seen two major hurricanes in November in the Atlantic basin (Eta).

Unlike Zeta and Eta that were in generally the same area Iota will not be moving north. It will continue west but will impact almost exactly the same area that Eta impacted a couple weeks ago.

The hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

