Iota forms, no threat to U.S.

Tropical Storm Iota formed Friday afternoon making it the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The previous record for named storms was 28 back in 2005

Tropical Storm Iota formed Friday afternoon making it the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The previous record for named storms was 28 back in 2005.

Iota is forecast to continue west and turn into a major hurricane. This will be the 13th hurricane of the season. The previous record is 15 also back in 2005.

Unfortunately this could be a major hurricane hitting the same areas of Nicaragua and Honduras that Eta impacted as a category 4 storm just a couple weeks ago.

Unlike Eta and Zeta that formed in this same general area this storm is expected to continue moving west across central America and not be a threat to the U.S. mainland.

