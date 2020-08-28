I-10 bridge in Lake Charles safe to traverse after bridge inspection completed by DOTD

by: Michael Scheidt

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Laura left a lot of damage in its wake.

Laura was so powerful it pushed the Isle of Capri’s riverboat casino into the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles.

The riverboat came to rest against the pilling of the bridge and a tugboat towed it out, according to Louisiana DOTD.

The bridge has been inspected and it is considered safe to reopen.

