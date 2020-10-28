Hurricane Zeta knocks out power for nearly 150,000 Entergy customers; Orleans and Jefferson hit hardest

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 150,000 Entergy customers across south Louisiana are without power less than one hour after Hurricane Zeta made landfall as a Category 2 storm.

Courtesy Entergy outage map

An outage map provided by Entergy showed 142,107 customers across the state without power as of 5:25 p.m.

Jefferson and Orleans Parishes appear to be taking the brunt of the outages, with over 52,000 and 49,000 outages reported, respectively. Over 10,000 outages have been reported in Terrebonne, and more than 7,000 in Plaquemines.

In a message posted to the outage map site, Entergy said over 4,000 crew members are ready and standing by to restore power as quickly as possible. The message did not provide a timeline for power restoration.

Zeta is a fast-moving storm, and it is expected to move through the area in the next few hours. Stay tuned to WGNO for complete live coverage of Hurricane Zeta.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

5 p.m. Hurricane Zeta update

WGNO News at 11 a.m.

Hurricane Zeta intensifying. Landfall expected later today.

Hurricane Zeta intensifying. Landfall this afternoon as a Category 2.

Hurricane Zeta intensifying. Finish preparations.

Hurricane Zeta barreling towards Louisiana

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 57°
Thunderstorms ending early, windy
Thunderstorms ending early, windy 100% 79° 57°

Thursday

68° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 68° 53°

Friday

66° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 66° 55°

Saturday

71° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 60°

Sunday

73° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 73° 52°

Monday

64° / 51°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 51°

Tuesday

69° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
77°

77°

7 PM
Showers/Wind
80%
77°

77°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
80%
77°

76°

9 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
76°

76°

10 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
76°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

Popular

Latest News

More News