Hurricane Zeta cleanup: How to get your storm debris ready for pickup

NEW ORLEANS – While some in New Orleans are still in the dark this morning, other parts of the city are trying to get back to normal after Hurricane Zeta.

Most people in Orleans Parish are going to spend their weekend cleaning up. That means most people’s yards will soon have piles of debris ready for pick up.

But there are some things to know to prepare for debris pick up this weekend.

Your storm debris has to be on the street before Monday, November 2. It has to be placed on the sidewalk.

Debris pickup will be for large debris only, and needs to be curbside but not blocking the intersections, sidewalks or fire hydrants. Small branches and yard waste can be cut, bundled and placed curbside on your regular second collection day.

Large debris items that can be collected include:

household solid waste

bagged trash

storm debris

drywall

lumber

plywood

pipes

shingles

carpet

furniture

mattresses

vegetative debris

branches

leaves and grass

logs

household appliances

It’s also important to remember that household appliances like refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, and anything with a door must have that door secured.