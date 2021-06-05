NEW ORLEANS — It’s hurricane season. Time to keep your eyes on the tropics.

In the special report Hurricane Season 2021: Your Questions Answered, WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen and meteorologist Brooke Laizer help you prepare and understand your risk for storms this hurricane season.

The official outlook for the 2021 hurricane season is a busy one. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal year. Hank Allen breaks down what the experts are predicting.

The east and west banks of the Greater New Orleans region are ready for storms. We check in with the flood authorities in charge of both systems.

The 2020 season was one for the record books. Brooke Laizer shows what made it a record-breaker.

And we visit Plaquemines Parish, which has historically been hit by more storms than any parish.

