Hurricane Sally now a Category 2

NEW ORLEANS – Hurricane Sally has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm, with winds up to 100 miles per hour.
Sally is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Mississippi state line. The slow-moving storm is steadily intensifying.
Storm surge could be a major factor as Sally moves inland.
