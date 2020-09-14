Severe Weather Tools

Hurricane Sally now a Category 2

Tracking the Tropics

NEW ORLEANS – Hurricane Sally has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm, with winds up to 100 miles per hour.

Sally is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana Mississippi state line. The slow-moving storm is steadily intensifying.

Storm surge could be a major factor as Sally moves inland.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing live coverage of Hurricane Sally.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 78°
Windy, chance of a few late night showers
Windy, chance of a few late night showers 40% 88° 78°

Tuesday

84° / 76°
Windy with showers at times
Windy with showers at times 60% 84° 76°

Wednesday

86° / 76°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 86° 76°

Thursday

88° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 75°

Friday

84° / 73°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 73°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 71°

Sunday

80° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
80°

80°

1 AM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
80°

80°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

79°

4 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
79°

79°

5 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
79°

79°

6 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
79°

79°

8 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
79°

80°

9 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
80°

80°

10 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
80°

81°

11 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
81°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
82°

82°

1 PM
Rain/Wind
60%
82°

82°

2 PM
Rain/Wind
60%
82°

82°

3 PM
Rain/Wind
60%
82°

82°

4 PM
Rain/Wind
60%
82°

