Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen, could become major hurricane by Thursday

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Douglas continues to strengthen, and could become a major hurricane by Thursday, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update.

This is the first hurricane of the 2020 eastern Pacific season, with maximum sustained winds up to 80 mph.

Douglas is moving toward the west near 16 mph.

Hurricane Douglas is expected to move near or over portions of the Hawaii Islands this weekend.

There is an increasing chance that strong winds and heavy rainfall could affect portions of the state beginning on Sunday.

Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

LATEST WEATHER STORIES

    Share this story

    Weather Video

    Thursday morning weather update

    Tropical Depression Eight has formed. Heavy rain maker for Texas-Louisiana.

    Gonzalo expected to become a hurricane. Hanna forming in the Gulf?

    Wednesday 7-22 11 AM forecast update

    Tracking the Tropics: Wednesday midday update

    Wednesday morning weather 7-22-20

    7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

    7 Day Forecast

    Thursday

    86° / 81°
    Showers and thunderstorms late
    Showers and thunderstorms late 80% 86° 81°

    Friday

    84° / 79°
    Showers and thunderstorms
    Showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 79°

    Saturday

    84° / 79°
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms 90% 84° 79°

    Sunday

    83° / 78°
    A few thunderstorms possible
    A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 78°

    Monday

    83° / 78°
    Scattered thunderstorms
    Scattered thunderstorms 60% 83° 78°

    Tuesday

    86° / 79°
    Scattered thunderstorms possible
    Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 79°

    Wednesday

    87° / 79°
    Scattered thunderstorms
    Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 79°

    Humidity

    Hourly Forecast

    81°

    10 AM
    Isolated Thunderstorms
    30%
    81°

    83°

    11 AM
    Cloudy
    20%
    83°

    84°

    12 PM
    Cloudy
    20%
    84°

    84°

    1 PM
    Cloudy
    20%
    84°

    84°

    2 PM
    Cloudy
    20%
    84°

    85°

    3 PM
    Scattered Thunderstorms
    50%
    85°

    85°

    4 PM
    Thunderstorms
    70%
    85°

    84°

    5 PM
    Thunderstorms
    70%
    84°

    84°

    6 PM
    Thunderstorms
    60%
    84°

    83°

    7 PM
    Scattered Thunderstorms
    50%
    83°

    82°

    8 PM
    Scattered Thunderstorms
    40%
    82°

    82°

    9 PM
    Cloudy
    20%
    82°

    82°

    10 PM
    Cloudy
    20%
    82°

    83°

    11 PM
    Scattered Thunderstorms
    40%
    83°

    82°

    12 AM
    Mostly Cloudy
    20%
    82°

    82°

    1 AM
    Scattered Thunderstorms
    40%
    82°

    82°

    2 AM
    Scattered Thunderstorms
    50%
    82°

    82°

    3 AM
    Scattered Thunderstorms
    40%
    82°

    82°

    4 AM
    Thunderstorms
    70%
    82°

    82°

    5 AM
    Thunderstorms
    60%
    82°

    82°

    6 AM
    Thunderstorms
    60%
    82°

    82°

    7 AM
    Thunderstorms
    70%
    82°

    83°

    8 AM
    Thunderstorms
    70%
    83°

    84°

    9 AM
    Thunderstorms
    80%
    84°

    Popular

    Latest News

    More News