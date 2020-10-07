Hurricane Delta’s latest track shifts further west before making landfall in Louisiana Friday afternoon

Hurricane Delta is emerging over the southern Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 85 as a Category 1 hurricane.



The latest information on forecast track shows it has shifted even further west. Landfall is now projected in Vermilion Parish near Abbeville or Gueydan as a Category 2 hurricane by mid day Friday to Friday afternoon.

One question on everyone’s mind is this: “Can Delta’s track shift?” Yes but we are feeling better in terms of lower impacts for the New Orleans Metro. However, we’re still 2 days out from a potential landfall. Stay vigilant. Average error of track is 80 miles 2 days in advance of projected landfall. Nonetheless, confidence continues to grow in life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds for Acadiana and south Louisiana’s coast beginning Friday.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the Texas coast from west of High Island to San Luis Pass and along the northern Gulf coast from east of Grand Isle, Louisiana to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, including the city of New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.



Tropical storm force gusts are still likely on the projected path all the way to Metro New Orleans. Sporadic power outages are a possibility. Remember, just because the system’s center may not impact you doesn’t mean you won’t see impacts well east of where its center comes onshore. Significant coastal flooding from Pecan Island/Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River/Lake Borgne and a tornado risk will extend well east Delta’s center.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay.



7-11 feet of storm surge is expected from Pecan Island to Port Fourchon, 4-6 ft from Grand Isle to Lake Borgne, and 3-5 ft in Lake Pontchartrain/Maurepas. This includes Vermilion Bay. This amount of inundation is life-threatening. If you're in a low-lying location and an evacuation order is called, LEAVE!