Hurricane Delta weakens slightly on path to US

This Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Hurricane Delta. Forecasts showed Delta had strengthened back into a Category 3 hurricane, expecting to arrive Louisiana on Friday evening. (NASA via AP)

MIAMI — Forecasters say Hurricane Delta has weakened slightly, but remains a Category 3 storm.

On Friday morning, Delta had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), down from 120 mph (195 kph) a few hours earlier. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the hurricane is expected to continue a weakening trend until it makes landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast, but is still a dangerous storm.

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening and could strike in the same general area as Hurricane Laura did in late August.

In its latest advisory, the Hurricane Center says Delta is about 130 miles (205 kilometers) south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana. It is moving north at 13 mph (20 kph).

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 75°
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms 70% 84° 75°

Saturday

84° / 73°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 84° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 88° 73°

Monday

88° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 87° 70°

Wednesday

84° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 67°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 83° 67°

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
82°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
83°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
83°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
80°

79°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

4 AM
Rain
60%
78°

78°

5 AM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

6 AM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

7 AM
Showers
50%
77°

76°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

