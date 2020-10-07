Hurricane Delta tracks further west ahead a landfall in Louisiana Friday afternoon

Hurricane Delta has weakened overnight, making landfall near Cancun, Mexico as a Category 2 with 110 mile per hour winds. Anticipate slight weakening trends over the next 6-12 hours while this crosses Yucatan, then the southern Gulf.

The latest National Hurricane Center 10 AM advisory has taken Delta’s track a bit more west, pinpointing landfall near Abbeville, Louisiana Friday afternoon.

A Hurricane Watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the onset of tropical storm force winds.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the Texas coast from west of High Island to San Luis Pass. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued along the northern Gulf coast from east of Grand
Isle, Louisiana, to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, including the city of New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay.

7-11feet of storm surge expected from Pecan Island to Port Fourchon. This includes Vermilion Bay. This amount of inundation is life-threatening. If you’re in a low-lying location and an evacuation order is called, LEAVE!

On its current track, Hurricane Delta will bring the greatest impacts west of the New Orleans Metro area, but the city, itself, will still see some impacts including wind, surge, rainfall, and a tornado threat.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 77°

Thursday

85° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 85° 77°

Friday

83° / 73°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 80% 83° 73°

Saturday

85° / 72°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 85° 72°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 88° 72°

Monday

89° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 65°

