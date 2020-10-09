Hurricane Delta 10th storm to make landfall in 2020

A hurricane researcher says that when Delta makes landfall, it will be a record 10th named storm to hit the continental United States this year.

Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University says that will break a record of nine named storms set in 1916. This year’s lineup includes Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Sally, and Beta.

Delta also will be the fifth hurricane to hit the continental United States this year. The last time that happened was 2005.

Delta is the latest and nastiest in a recent flurry of rapidly intensifying Atlantic hurricanes that scientists largely blame on global warming.

Klotzbach says Delta also will be the first hurricane named from the Greek alphabet to hit the continental United States. Beta was a tropical storm when it made landfall earlier this year.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 75°
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms 70% 84° 75°

Saturday

84° / 73°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 84° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 88° 73°

Monday

88° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 87° 70°

Wednesday

84° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 67°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
83°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
83°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
80°

79°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

4 AM
Rain
60%
78°

78°

5 AM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

6 AM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

7 AM
Showers
50%
77°

76°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
76°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

