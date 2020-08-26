‘Hunting’ Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm prepares to slam into Louisiana, Texas

Tracking the Tropics

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

SABINE PASS, TX – AUGUST 26: The water border between Texas and Louisiana is seen ahead of Hurricane Laura August 26, 2020 in Sabine Pass, Texas. Hurricane Laura, currently a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday and early Thursday. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

(WIAT) — As Hurricane Laura approaches landfall along states in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center has called the storm “unsurvivable.”

The hurricane has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm overnight. It is expected to hit parts of Louisiana and Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

CBS 42 has exclusive access to cameras along the storm’s path, thanks to hurricane hunter Mark Sudduth via HurricaneTrack.com.

These views from across the Gulf Coast are part of Nexstar’s Hurricane Laura coverage and the storms coming out of the Tropics this hurricane season.

