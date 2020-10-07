How many times has Louisiana been included in a forecast cone during the 2020 Hurricane Season?

Tropical Storm Watch is issued across Metro New Orleans again in preparation on Delta

Hurricane Delta is now classified as a Category 2 storm with 100 mile per hour winds moving at 17 miles per hour.

Based off of the National Hurricane Center’s 10AM advisory, Delta’s path has shifted further west, forecast for landfall by Friday afternoon on Louisiana’s coast near Abbeville.

Louisiana has now been included in six forecast cones during the 2020 Hurricane Season since nearly day one on June 1st. We were fortunate for dodging the worst impacts from Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Sally, and Beta in New Orleans ahead of Delta.

Nonetheless, Tropical Storm Watches have been issued in our New Orleans metro five times during the 2020 Hurricane Season for Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Sally, and Delta.

Once again, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the Texas coast from west of High Island to San Luis Pass. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued along the northern Gulf Coast from east of Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, including the city of New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

Right now, Metro New Orleans is excluded from the Hurricane Watch. A Hurricane Watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the onset of tropical storm force winds.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The last time a major hurricane hit Louisiana in October was 1886. Remember, major hurricanes are classified as those at Category 3 status or above. Right now, Delta is forecast to make landfall as a Category 2 or 3 storm by Friday afternoon before weakening to a Category 1 once inland in the state.

