Hot and mostly dry forecast for your Friday!

Tracking the Tropics

PLEASE remember generator safety — We lost far too many lives in the wake of Hurricane Laura due to generator/carbon monoxide related deaths.

Keep your generator 20 feet from your home! Do NOT bring it inside.

HEAT ADVISORY — Issued Wednesday & Thursday with the heat index values between 98-106. Drink lots of water. Stay in the shade. Take breaks in between picking up storm debris.

It’s very easy to get heat exhaustion & become dehydrated without being able to cool your body down in the air conditioning.

I haven’t posted anything about the tropics since we’re in recovery mode in Louisiana & Mississippi from Ida.

I’m storm fatigued, and I know you are too. It’s still the heart of hurricane season. Thankfully, no threats in the short term. We’ve had a flurry of activity with Julian, Kate, and now Larry forming.

Larry will become a powerful hurricane & dance out to sea, Bermuda should keep an eye on it. A tropical wave in the Caribbean has a low chance of development in the next 3-5 days as moisture moves into the Bay of Campeche. Next name on the list is Mindy.

