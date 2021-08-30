Hospitals, water and sewage a priority for Cleco in power restoration efforts following Ida

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleco workers scattered across Old Mandeville area

PINEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Cleco announced on Monday it was working to restore power to critical infrastructure while continuing to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Hospitals, as well as water and sewage systems top the list.

“Right now, our crews are working to restore power to critical infrastructure and conducting damage assessments. From there, we will move to the circuits with the largest number of customers until power is restored to all affected customers,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support.

“We should have more restoration updates tomorrow.”

Restoration assessments for the following parishes include:

St. Tammany (Customers Affected: 95,487. Customers Served: 96,974)

  • Initial damage assessment found a large number of broken poles and downed trees.
  • Crews are working to restore power to critical infrastructure, specifically Lakeview Hospital and St. Tammany Hospital.
  • Crews also are working to restore power to Slidell Memorial Hospital and expect to have power completely restored by end of today.

With more news forthcoming, Cleco advises customers timeframes for restoration could be delayed as a result of unexpected damage and inclement weather.

Iberia Parish

  • Jeanerette – Crews restored power to customers in this area on Monday.

St. Mary Parish (Customers Affected: 2.411. Customers Served: 18,905)

  • Franklin – ETR is tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 30, at noon
  • Patterson/Berwick – ETR is end of day Wednesday, Sept. 1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 77°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 82° 77°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 88° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 89° 77°

Thursday

87° / 76°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 87° 76°

Friday

88° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 88° 75°

Saturday

87° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 87° 76°

Sunday

85° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 85° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
48%
80°

79°

6 AM
Showers
42%
79°

78°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
78°

79°

8 AM
Showers
37%
79°

81°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
81°

83°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
86°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
86°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News