Hospitals, water and sewage a priority for Cleco in power restoration efforts following Ida

PINEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Cleco announced on Monday it was working to restore power to critical infrastructure while continuing to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Hospitals, as well as water and sewage systems top the list.

“Right now, our crews are working to restore power to critical infrastructure and conducting damage assessments. From there, we will move to the circuits with the largest number of customers until power is restored to all affected customers,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support.

“We should have more restoration updates tomorrow.”

Restoration assessments for the following parishes include:

St. Tammany (Customers Affected: 95,487. Customers Served: 96,974)

Initial damage assessment found a large number of broken poles and downed trees.

Crews are working to restore power to critical infrastructure, specifically Lakeview Hospital and St. Tammany Hospital.

Crews also are working to restore power to Slidell Memorial Hospital and expect to have power completely restored by end of today.

With more news forthcoming, Cleco advises customers timeframes for restoration could be delayed as a result of unexpected damage and inclement weather.

Iberia Parish

Jeanerette – Crews restored power to customers in this area on Monday.

St. Mary Parish (Customers Affected: 2.411. Customers Served: 18,905)

Franklin – ETR is tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 30, at noon

Patterson/Berwick – ETR is end of day Wednesday, Sept. 1