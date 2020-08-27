Historic Laura moving north, potential for heavy rain locally

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning in Cameron, Louisiana as a category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning in Cameron, Louisiana as a category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. This is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the state since 1856.

The storm is weakening as it moves north and has been downgraded to a category 2 storm as of 5 AM.

Locally we are continuing to see high water with the coastal flooding issues. So far rainfall amounts have been minimal.

The biggest issue to watch for today will be a heavy rain band on the eastern side of the storm. The threat will be that rain band slowing moving east and bringing large rainfall amounts to parts of the area.

While this would most likely be localized, there is a threat for locally heavy rain in a short amount of time that would lead to flash flooding.

There is also a slight tornado risk for today within any of the stronger cells.

