Heavy rainfall and flooding threat along the Gulf Coast this weekend

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

All week, we have been closely watching one area of clouds and thunderstorms for potential development as a weak tropical depression or storm within the next 12 hours.

Right now, there is about a 90% chance for formation of this gradually materializing low pressure system by tonight to early Saturday through your weekend. The NHC is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 and has issued Tropical Storm Warnings across the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama Gulf Coasts as tropical storm conditions are possible within 36 hours or less.

As a result of wind shear, the system will stay weak in intensity with much of the heaviest rain displaced well east of wherever its center forms and tracks onshore before moving inland.

More than likely, a low intensity tropical depression or storm will form and progress into the northern Gulf of Mexico for increased rain chances and a coastal flooding threat along Louisiana to Alabama Gulf Coast locations tonight until early next week. Anticipate an increased flood and heavy rainfall threat with totals between 2-4+ inches throughout New Orleans proper and 6-10+ inches east, along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Timing for Gulf Coast impacts will be between late Friday and Saturday, with additional rain chances unrelated to this system Sunday and Monday.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across southeast Louisiana tonight to Saturday given a low-end tornado threat as outer bands move through. Storm surge levels appear minimal between 2-4 feet, and wind gusts will likely range from 35-50 miles per hour, meaning power outages are a possibility.

The next name on the Hurricane Season 2021 naming list is Claudette because Tropical Storm Bill already came and went off of the East Coast. The next one on the list after this is Danny.

Stay with WGNO all week and weekend for forecast information on this developing system during our newscasts, online, and by downloading the WGNO app.

Be intentional in reviewing your hurricane season preparedness plans and gathering necessary supplies as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Eventual Claudette to track over southeast Louisiana with main impacts east

7AM Friday: Tropical conditions moving in

10:30PM Thursday: Gulf system still disorganized

6:30PM Thursday: Active forecast for the weekend due to active tropics

061721 6:30 weather

Weather 5 pm

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 77°
Rain
Rain 95% 79° 77°

Saturday

85° / 78°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind 67% 85° 78°

Sunday

85° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 85° 80°

Monday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 85° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 87° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

3 PM
Rain
94%
77°

76°

4 PM
Rain
88%
76°

76°

5 PM
Heavy Rain
87%
76°

78°

6 PM
Rain
69%
78°

78°

7 PM
Light Rain
61%
78°

78°

8 PM
Light Rain
76%
78°

79°

9 PM
Rain
80%
79°

80°

10 PM
Rain
88%
80°

78°

11 PM
Rain
87%
78°

79°

12 AM
Rain
73%
79°

80°

1 AM
Rain/Wind
72%
80°

80°

2 AM
Rain/Wind
75%
80°

79°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
64%
79°

80°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
80°

80°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
76%
80°

79°

6 AM
Rain/Wind
65%
79°

79°

7 AM
Light Rain/Wind
54%
79°

78°

8 AM
Light Rain
50%
78°

79°

9 AM
Light Rain
60%
79°

80°

10 AM
Rain
67%
80°

80°

11 AM
Light Rain
66%
80°

81°

12 PM
Light Rain
53%
81°

83°

1 PM
Light Rain
51%
83°

84°

2 PM
Light Rain
48%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News