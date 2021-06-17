Heavy rain remains a threat this weekend

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We continue to watch the slow development of Invest 92L down in the central Gulf of Mexico. There have been some signs Thursday that a more defined area of low pressure is forming, but at the moment nothing in imminent. Either way, this system looks to stay very weak and disorganized which means the main impacts will be well east of the center.

Heavy rain looks to be the main threat with this system. Likely not everybody sees the highest amounts and flooding, but some could. The better chance will be on the eastern side of the area, from New Orleans east to Biloxi. Some areas could see more than 6 inches through Sunday.

Other areas should stay below that range. As always isolated bands of heavier amounts will be possible. Also, as with any system, isolated tornadoes will be possible within the stronger cells. We have that low end threat from the SPC the next couple of days.

Storm surge levels should be low with a 2-4 foot above normal range. Winds will depend on intensity of the storm but gusts of 35-45 look possible. Isolated power outages could occur.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

11:30AM Thursday: Locally heavy rain the next couple of days

7AM Thursday

7AM Thursday: Nice today then soggy the next few

11:30AM Wednesday: Hot today and watching the Gulf

7AM Wednesday: Hot for the next couple days as we watch the Gulf

10:30PM Tuesday: Rain chances low Wednesday until Thursday, climbing into the weekend!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 79°

Friday

83° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 83° 76°

Saturday

86° / 79°
Rain
Rain 77% 86° 79°

Sunday

87° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 87° 80°

Monday

87° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 87° 81°

Tuesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 87° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
82°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
83°

83°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
83°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News