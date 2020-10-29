Gov. Edwards set for 10 a.m. briefing on response to Hurricane Zeta before touring storm damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to briefly speak with the media about the state’s response to Hurricane Zeta Thursday morning following a meeting with the state’s emergency response leaders.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app at 10 a.m.

After the media briefing, Edwards will tour the damage in the coastal regions hardest hit by the storm, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a strong Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds before moving into the New Orleans area and onto neighboring Mississippi.

The storm destroyed buildings and knocked out power to thousands. At least three deaths were reported.

Zeta had top sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph) as a Category 2 hurricane at landfall and is the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season — with over a month left to go. It set a new record as the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in a single season, well beyond the nine storms that hit in 1916.

People walk along a sidewalk in New Orleans as the outer eye wall of Hurricane Zeta passed by the city, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

People look at a downed part of a tree after Hurricane Zeta made landfall, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in New Orleans. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

A large tree limb, which snapped as Hurricane Zeta moved through New Orleans, rests on power lines in the city’s Carrollton neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

A fallen tree lays on a home damaged by Tropical Storm Zeta in Lincoln, Ala., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Jamie Ooten via AP)

A toppled tree lays on top of a car in Talladega, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, as Tropical Storm Zeta sped across the Southeast. (Cameron Keith via AP)

A toppled tree lays on top of a car in Talladega, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, as Tropical Storm Zeta sped across the Southeast. (Cameron Keith via AP)

Atlanta firefighters transport a man they freed who was trapped in his third-floor bedroom after a tree came crashing down on a home on Brookview Drive in Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Zeta sped across the Southeast Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta firefighters transport a man they freed who was trapped in his third-floor bedroom after a tree came crashing down on a home on Brookview Drive in Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Zeta sped across the Southeast Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Part of a tree nearly hit a house in an Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans during Hurricane Zeta, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. High winds from Zeta took down some trees, left branches strewn across the streets, and led to widespread power outages across the region. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)