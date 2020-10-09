Gov. Edwards set for 1 p.m. briefing as Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana coast

Tracking the Tropics

by: Carolyn Roy

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing Friday afternoon about the state’s response to Hurricane Delta after hosting a Unified Command Group meeting. 

The briefing is set to begin at 1 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Delta, which has weakened slightly but remains a Category 3 storm, is expected to make landfall Friday evening and could strike in the same general area in southwest Louisiana as Hurricane Laura did in late August.

In its latest advisory late Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center says Delta was about 130 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana. The storm had sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane.

