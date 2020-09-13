Severe Weather Tools

Gov. Edwards requests Federal Disaster Emergency Declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Sally

Baton Rouge – On Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to Pres. Donald J. Trump requesting a Federal Declaration of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana, potentially as a Category 2 hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday.

“Today, I spoke with President Trump about Sally and the potential impacts on Louisiana, which only weeks ago saw Category 4-strength Hurricane Laura make landfall on the other side of the state,” Gov. Edwards said. “We are anticipating storm surge, strong winds and heavy rain in Southeast Louisiana from Sally, which is forecast to strengthen as it slowly makes its way to Louisiana. I encourage all Louisianans in the storm’s path to heed the advice of their local officials as the window to prepare for this serious storm is quickly closing. We have been coordinating with our federal counterparts for many months now as we navigate the pandemic and hurricane season, and I am in touch with local leaders all across Southeast Louisiana.”

Click here to read the Governor’s letter.

