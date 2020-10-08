Gov. Edwards: President Trump approves Louisiana’s request for a Federal Emergency Declaration in advance of Hurricane Delta

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state’s response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La.  — Wednesday, October 7th, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a federal emergency declaration in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall along Louisiana’s coastline.

“I appreciate President Trump’s quick action on approving my request for a federal emergency declaration for Hurricane Delta, which will impact Louisiana’s coastline beginning on Friday,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have been working with our federal and local partners to prepare for and quickly respond to this hurricane, even as we continue to recover from Hurricane Laura and manage the COVID-19 public health emergency.  All who live in South Louisiana should be preparing for Hurricane Delta and plan to be in place by Thursday evening as we prepare to weather yet another strong hurricane.” 

The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA Public Assistance, which is generally for government entities, to support Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Delta.

Per the declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance for the parishes of Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

FEMA is also authorized to provide Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance for the parishes of Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Delta strengthening. Landfall expected Friday afternoon/evening.

10 PM Wednesday Delta update

5 PM Wednesday weather update with Hank Allen

Latest on Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall in Louisiana Friday.

Tuesday night weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 85° 77°

Friday

83° / 76°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 70% 83° 76°

Saturday

85° / 72°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 85° 72°

Sunday

86° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 86° 72°

Monday

88° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 67°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

Popular

Latest News

More News