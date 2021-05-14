Get prepared for the 2021 Hurricane season

NEW ORLEANS — It is National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the City of New Orleans held a hurricane briefing today to help residents get prepared for the 2021 hurricane season.

The 2021 hurricane season is looking to be just as active as 2020.

“It is supposed to be an above average season,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

According to predictions there could be 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 of them could be major.

“We are already seeing above normal temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico which will fuel the storms if they should develop,” Ben Schott with the National Weather Service said.

It is important to make sure you have an evacuation plan, food, water, necessary supplies, medications, and all your important documents.

“We’ve done everything necessary to prepare our city and our agencies to respond to the needs on the ground,” Mayor Cantrell said.

To prevent flooding by mid-June all the turbines at the Sewerage & Water Board should be up and running. The City’s ready for hurricane season and Mayor LaToya Cantrell says there are no excuses why residents shouldn’t be ready too.

“I’m saying be prepared for whatever comes our way,” Mayor Cantrell said.

For updates from the City of New Orleans, text “NOLAREADY” to 77295.

