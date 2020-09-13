Generator safety tips that could save your life

With preparations underway for impacts from Sally, many people may be preparing for the use of

portable generators should they lose power.

When used safely they can be a huge benefit for running fans, refrigerators, freezers, charging phones and other electronics.

They can also be very dangerous if used improperly.

Here are some safety tips on using portable generators, from St. Tammany Fire Protection District No.11.

Portable generators should always be used in well-ventilated locations outside that are at least 5 feet away from doors, windows, and any types of ventilation openings.

Ensure the exhaust fumes are vented away from the building.

sufficient ventilation. Ensure the home has working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms.

containers inside of living areas. Plug appliances directly into the portable generator or heavy-duty outdoor-rated extension cord.

grounding pin. If you intend to connect a portable generator directly to a house, ensure that installation is done by a qualified electrician with properly rated transfer switches.

If not installed or used properly, portable generators directly connected to a house could back feed into the power grid causing damage, injury, or death to electricity company personnel.