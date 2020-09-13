Generator safety tips that could save your life

Severe Weather Tools

With preparations underway for impacts from Sally, many people may be preparing for the use of
portable generators should they lose power.

When used safely they can be a huge benefit for running fans, refrigerators, freezers, charging phones and other electronics.

They can also be very dangerous if used improperly.

Here are some safety tips on using portable generators, from St. Tammany Fire Protection District No.11.

  • Portable generators should always be used in well-ventilated locations outside that are at least 5 feet away from doors, windows, and any types of ventilation openings.
  • Ensure the exhaust fumes are vented away from the building.
  • Never use a generator in an attached garage, even if the door is kept open. This does not offer
    sufficient ventilation.
  • Ensure the home has working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms.
  • Turn off portable generators and let them cool down before refueling. Never fuel a portable
    generator while it running or while it is hot.
  • Store fuel for portable generators in a container intended for that purpose and never store fuel
    containers inside of living areas.
  • Plug appliances directly into the portable generator or heavy-duty outdoor-rated extension cord.
  • Inspect extension cords for cuts or tears and that the plug has all three prongs, especially the
    grounding pin.
  • If you intend to connect a portable generator directly to a house, ensure that installation is done by a qualified electrician with properly rated transfer switches.
  • If not installed or used properly, portable generators directly connected to a house could back feed into the power grid causing damage, injury, or death to electricity company personnel.

Weather Video

Tropical Storm Sally 6 PM Sunday update

WGNO Tropical Storm Sally Cut In

Sunday afternoon Sally update

WGNO 3:30PM Cut In

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

88° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 79°

Monday

87° / 79°
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 79°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely 80% 82° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 75°

Thursday

86° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 76°

Friday

83° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 83° 73°

Saturday

82° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 PM
Clear
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
86°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
83°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

82°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

