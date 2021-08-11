Fred track mainly unchanged at Wednesday 10AM update

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Fred remained mostly unchanged by the National Hurricane Center Wednesday morning. The center of the storm is located just southeast of the Dominican Republic. They noted that recent movement was more westerly but kept the official motion at west-northwest.

If anything the track shifted slight west, especially through the Florida Straits. The intensity forecast still maintains a tropical storm at landfall.

It will be important to see how and where the storm is after it moves off Hispaniola. On the current projection strengthening will be possible through the Gulf, and if the storm is more on the western side of the cone that could allow for even more strengthening. A hurricane at landfall is very possible.

Right now we are not looking at any local impacts. However this could certainly change through the weekend and it is important you stay updated on the forecast track of Fred.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online.