Fred track mainly unchanged at Wednesday 10AM update

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Fred remained mostly unchanged by the National Hurricane Center Wednesday morning. The center of the storm is located just southeast of the Dominican Republic. They noted that recent movement was more westerly but kept the official motion at west-northwest.

If anything the track shifted slight west, especially through the Florida Straits. The intensity forecast still maintains a tropical storm at landfall.

It will be important to see how and where the storm is after it moves off Hispaniola. On the current projection strengthening will be possible through the Gulf, and if the storm is more on the western side of the cone that could allow for even more strengthening. A hurricane at landfall is very possible.

Right now we are not looking at any local impacts. However this could certainly change through the weekend and it is important you stay updated on the forecast track of Fred.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 89° 79°

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 90° 80°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
89°

88°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
88°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
86°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
82°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
16%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
85°

