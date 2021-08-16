Fred strengthens as it nears Florida

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Fred continues to strengthen Monday morning with winds of 60mph as it makes its way towards the Florida panhandle. There is a large amount of dry air beginning to wrap around the eastern side which will likely keep it from getting to hurricane status.

The strongest winds and storm surge will be on the eastern side of the center, although a large portion of the panhandle could get flooding rains as this moves north. Heavy rain and potential flooding will move well inland with the storm along with the risk of tornadoes.

After that we turn our attention to what is now Tropical Depression Grace. This system has been struggling to maintain its intensity over the past couple of days. All indications at the moment are that Grace will stay well south of the central gulf states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Fred moves inland today, mainly hot and dry locally

Fred impacts remain in Florida, typical August forecast for Monday locally

Fred track further east, typical forecast for August Sunday!

Summer-like forecast for Sunday, watching active tropics!

Tropical Depression 7 makes gradual shift northwest

Friday's rainfall brings a similar setup for Saturday

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 91° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 90° 81°

Thursday

91° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 91° 80°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

90° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 80°

Sunday

91° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
86°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
2%
88°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
88°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
90°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
82°

82°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
82°

82°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
82°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
80°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
87°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News