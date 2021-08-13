Fred remains weak, path forecast unchcanged

Tropical Depression Fred continues to poorly disorganized as it slows down moving west-northwest Friday morning. No significant strengthening is forecast in the next day or so. The key thing to watch will be how far away from the Florida peninsula Fred stays as it moves past Cuba.

Heavier storms remain well to the south of the center. The low level circulation appears more closed but there may be multiple circulations rotating around it. Fred will remain in an area of stronger upper winds for the next day or so and then move into an environment more conducive to further development. Latest forecast model runs show landfall along the Florida panhandle possibly between Apalachicola and Carrabelle sometime on Monday.

Locally over the next few days we will continue to see above normal rain chances. Right now the coverage on Friday looks to be a bit less widespread than the past couple of days. Look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by late in the morning before rain begins to develop. 

Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with the strong activity as well as frequent lightning. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 88° 79°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 80°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 90° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 88° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 89° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 90° 81°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
14%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
86°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
86°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
84°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

