Fred re-forms, path to Florida panhandle

The remnants of Fred redeveloped into a tropical storm early on Sunday in the east central Gulf of Mexico. The initial intensity is set at 40 mph.

The good news with this is that the center did not move farther west when it redeveloped. The keeps the forecast track mainly in the western or central Florida panhandle.

Fred still has the chance to strengthen over the next couple of days. The current structure does not look like it will lead to rapid intensification, however that could change over the next 24 hours.

The most significant impacts with this storm will be east of the center, which means our viewing area will not see any impacts from the storm except potentially some higher seas farther offshore.

We will also be watching tropical storm Grace which is currently forecast to move into the central Gulf over the next few days.