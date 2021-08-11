Fred path remains consistent Wednesday morning

Tracking the Tropics

The latest update on tropical storm Fred continues to show the forecast path making landfall in the Florida panhandle. This looks to be the most likely scenario with most models in fairly good agreement with the landfall areas.

There is still a large spread at the end of the cone so it is worth watching through the week in case we see this system drift to the west.

The system will likely weaken as it deals with the mountains of Hispaniola and then strengthen back to a tropical storm in the eastern Gulf.

So far we do not expect any impacts from Fred locally, but again this is worth watching over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 89° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 89° 79°

Friday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 90° 80°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 89° 80°

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
81°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
82°

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
88°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
88°

88°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
88°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
87°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
83°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
22%
81°

81°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
81°

