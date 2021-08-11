Fred path remains consistent Wednesday morning

The latest update on tropical storm Fred continues to show the forecast path making landfall in the Florida panhandle. This looks to be the most likely scenario with most models in fairly good agreement with the landfall areas.

There is still a large spread at the end of the cone so it is worth watching through the week in case we see this system drift to the west.

The system will likely weaken as it deals with the mountains of Hispaniola and then strengthen back to a tropical storm in the eastern Gulf.

So far we do not expect any impacts from Fred locally, but again this is worth watching over the next few days.