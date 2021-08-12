Fred looking weak, track shifts east

Tropical Depression Fred is looking weak and very disorganized Thursday morning after moving off the coast of Haiti. The mountainous terrain of the island of Hispaniola really took a toll on the storm over the past 24 hours.

Right now the center is very hard to make out. The stronger areas of rain and storms are actually well south of the center. Fred continues to move west-northwest at 16.

The forecast track has shifted a little to the east through the night. Fred is now expected to make landfall in the eastern part of the Florida panhandle. Most of the models agree on this outcome.

The only thing to watch over the next couple of days will be does some new center form closer to the areas of convection. That could change the forecast. Without that though it looks like we will see this well east of the area.