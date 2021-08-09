Fred likely to form sometime Tuesday!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot again with humidity and a few quick, passing heavy downpours! Temperatures are feeling like the 90s or 80s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain at times! Afternoon highs, themselves, will reach the 90s again Tuesday, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



Tuesday, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain.

This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

The National Hurricane Center issued a forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 (PTC 6) at 4PM locally that includes the southeast Gulf of Mexico!

The tropics are firing up with one impressive wave to monitor for formation potential. This system will likely become a depression with 90% chances of development already. The next name on the list is Fred, and models agree this is likely headed west toward the United States. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us. We’ll be watching closely.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during Good Morning New Orleans.