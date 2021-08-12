Fred barely a depression, track remains the same

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center Thursday morning says Fred is closer to an open wave than an actual tropical depression. However they kept it at 35mph and depression status during the 10AM update.

Fred still has a visible circulation but just about all of the thunderstorms and rain associated with the system are well away from the center. It will struggle to maintain it’s intensity over the next couple of days thanks to wind shear.

Fred will likely pass along the northern edge of Cuba and into the eastern Gulf. At that point we will be watching to see how far off the Florida peninsula it moves. If it stays farther west over the open water it could still have a chance to strengthen quite a bit before landfall.

All indications right now continue to point to a landfall along the Florida panhandle with no impacts to our area locally.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Fred barely holding on, more rain chances locally

Fred now a depression tracking into open water

Summer-like Thursday with all eyes on the tropics

More of the same locally Thursday as Fred moves closer to Florida's Coast!

Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on the Perseid Meteor Shower!

Higher rain chance next few days as we continue to watch Fred

Popular

Latest News

More News