Flooding reported in lower St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD PARISH, LA.– St. Bernard Parish Homeland Security Director John Rahaim says that water is currently rising over the roads in lower St. Bernard, outside of the levee system. He is asking that residents and sightseers not try to enter this area right now because of dangerous conditions. Rahaim also says that both the Florissant Highway and Delacroix Highway are expected to be closed sometime before nightfall.

Parish leaders are also reminding those evacuating from lower St. Bernard to remember the following COVID-19 influenced requirements:

Each resident will be treated as COVID possible

Each resident will be required to wear masks and their temperature will be taken daily

Upon arrive at the Parish pick-up point, each resident will be TRIAGED by Acadian Ambulance Service and St. Bernard Parish personnel

If a resident exhibits COVID symptoms, they will be transported and housed separately. ALL family members will be transported together

All personnel and shelter locations will have the proper PPE (proper protective equipment)

Due to the additional mandates, evacuations will begin approximately 5 hours earlier

Social distancing during transportation and sheltering will be maintained

Rahaim is also asking that all residents who have brought their boats and campers inside the levee wall to keep them on the westbound emergency lane of Highway 46. This will allow the eastbound lane to remain open for emergency traffic.