Flooding keeps part of LA 1 closed in Lafourche Parish

Tracking the Tropics

by: Michael Scheidt

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (BRPROUD) – A section of LA 1 is still closed because of Hurricane Laura.

As you can see from the video below, flooding is preventing the reopening of the road in the near future.

