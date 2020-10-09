Floodgates in Terrebonne Parish are closed

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. – All floodgates in Terrebonne Parish have been closed ahead of Hurricane Delta’s arrival to the Gulf Coast.

Coastal areas, like Terrebonne, may be out of the main impact zone, but are still preparing for potential storm surge.

You can monitor each floodgate as the parish has a website designed to give up-to-date information like water level, wind direction, and wind speed. The website can also let you know which gates are open, closed or pending closure.

To monitor the status of the Terrebonne Parish floodgates, you can click here.

