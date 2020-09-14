Flood Protection Authority to continue closing gates throughout Monday

Severe Weather Tools

NEW ORLEANS – In preparation of Tropical Storm Sally, the Flood Protection Authority East (FPA-East) is set to close several gates within the flood protection system.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. Sunday, several flood gates within the region were closed, and currently, a total of 84 gates are set to be closed by Monday evening.

The Surge Barrier and Seabrook Sector Gates will close by noon Monday afternoon.

Beginning Monday at 6:00AM, all pump stations will be properly manned for the duration of this storm event.

Currently, Lakeshore Drive is closed and will remain closed throughout the duration of Tropical Storm Sally.

All FPA-East offices will close Monday and Tuesday due to the storm and an announcement will be made if additional closure days are necessary. Any Additional gate closures for Tropical Storm Sally will be based on the track and predicted impact of the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, TS Sally is moving Northwest at 12 MPH towards the Northern Gulf Coast with sustained winds of 60 MPH.

The Storm is expected to bring tropical storm force winds gusts across much of Southeast Louisiana and parts of coastal and southern MS, including the Baton Rouge Metro. Hurricane force gusts are predicted be felt across parts of coastal Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana parishes including the New Orleans Metro area.

The potential impacts include scattered power and communication outages, minor structural damage, and fallen trees that could block roadways.

