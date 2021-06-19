Flash Flood Alerts in effect beyond 3AM across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Hancock and Harrison Counties as well as St. Tammany Parish until 3:15AM with heavy rain in the area continuing late Friday into early Saturday across northshore locations and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A Flash Flood Advisory spans St. Tammany Parish and all of the Mississippi Gulf Coast through 3:45AM.

2-4 inches in rainfall totals have already fallen, plus impressive rainfall rates are persisting with 1-1.5 inches falling per hour. An additional 3-6 inches will be possible before Potential Tropical Cyclone Three’s center tracks onshore.

If you must drive, please maintain caution on the roads and remember the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” With the ground remaining saturated, water levels rise quickly and trees often topple easily.

A Coastal Flood Advisory and Warning remains in effect until 7PM Saturday, and a Flash Flood Watch is issued through 7AM Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Heavy rainfall continues along the northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast Friday night

Whether or not Gulf disturbance is named, impacts will remain the same

New Orleans will miss the worst impacts from Gulf disturbance

Heaviest rain New Orleans will see from tropical system moving through Friday night

Eventual Claudette to track over southeast Louisiana with main impacts east

7AM Friday: Tropical conditions moving in

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 75° 75°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Light Rain
Light Rain 52% 87° 78°

Sunday

83° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 83° 80°

Monday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 85° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

1 AM
Light Rain/Wind
35%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
76°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
24%
77°

79°

4 AM
Light Rain/Wind
42%
79°

79°

5 AM
Light Rain/Wind
47%
79°

79°

6 AM
Light Rain/Wind
35%
79°

78°

7 AM
Light Rain/Wind
40%
78°

78°

8 AM
Light Rain
46%
78°

78°

9 AM
Light Rain
47%
78°

79°

10 AM
Light Rain
48%
79°

80°

11 AM
Light Rain
45%
80°

80°

12 PM
Light Rain
44%
80°

82°

1 PM
Light Rain
44%
82°

82°

2 PM
Light Rain
35%
82°

84°

3 PM
Light Rain
35%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
85°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News