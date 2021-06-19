Flash Flood Alerts in effect beyond 3AM across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations

A Flash Flood Warning is issued for Hancock and Harrison Counties as well as St. Tammany Parish until 3:15AM with heavy rain in the area continuing late Friday into early Saturday across northshore locations and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A Flash Flood Advisory spans St. Tammany Parish and all of the Mississippi Gulf Coast through 3:45AM.

2-4 inches in rainfall totals have already fallen, plus impressive rainfall rates are persisting with 1-1.5 inches falling per hour. An additional 3-6 inches will be possible before Potential Tropical Cyclone Three’s center tracks onshore.

If you must drive, please maintain caution on the roads and remember the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” With the ground remaining saturated, water levels rise quickly and trees often topple easily.

A Coastal Flood Advisory and Warning remains in effect until 7PM Saturday, and a Flash Flood Watch is issued through 7AM Sunday.