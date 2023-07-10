NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana is set to receive $68,407,820 in relief from FEMA for Hurricane Laura and Ida.

According to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the funds will be distributed to the following recipients:

Jefferson Parish Public School Board — $42,025,247 for mold remediation following Hurricane Ida.

— $42,025,247 for mold remediation following Hurricane Ida. Jefferson Parish — $1,495,292 for protective measures following Hurricane Ida.

— $1,495,292 for protective measures following Hurricane Ida. Housing Authority of Lafourche Parish — $1,056,184 for emergency protective measures following Hurricane Ida.

— $1,056,184 for emergency protective measures following Hurricane Ida. Lafourche Parish Water District #1 Leeville Booster Station — $1,548,963 for repairs following Hurricane Ida.

— $1,548,963 for repairs following Hurricane Ida. Lafourche Parish Leeville Boat Launches and Pier — $1,225,348 for facility repairs following Hurricane Ida.

— $1,225,348 for facility repairs following Hurricane Ida. Lafourche Parish — $2,109,381 for facility repairs following Hurricane Ida.

— $2,109,381 for facility repairs following Hurricane Ida. Terrebonne General Medical Center — $4,362,618 for mold remediation following Hurricane Ida.

— $4,362,618 for mold remediation following Hurricane Ida. Terrebonne Parish — $1,159,324 for emergency protective measures following Hurricane Ida.

— $1,159,324 for emergency protective measures following Hurricane Ida. City of Hammond — $1,697,149 for emergency protective measures following Hurricane Ida.

— $1,697,149 for emergency protective measures following Hurricane Ida. Calcasieu Parish School Board — $1,379,085 for damages following Hurricane Laura.

— $1,379,085 for damages following Hurricane Laura. Calcasieu Parish School Board — $7,063,287 for damages following Hurricane Laura.

“While our communities have remained resilient, this funding will bring needed relief and help us prepare for the future,” said Cassidy.

