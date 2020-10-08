Entergy Louisiana crews get ready while watching Delta’s path

Tracking the Tropics

by: Deon Guillory

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Meteorologists say the big concern with Hurricane Delta right now is wind.

Louisiana is bracing for its third dangerous hurricane in only six weeks. The state is in the path of Hurricane Delta.

Entergy Louisiana is using social media to talk to its customers ahead of the storm.

Right now, Entergy is making requests for power companies out of state to send crews here before the storm arrives.

“You want to make sure that you have ice available and so forth. Any medication you need. You need to be able to plan for having your lights out. If this, if you’re going to be in the direct path of the storm, your lights could be out one week, two weeks or more,” said Phillip May, President and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.

May says this busy hurricane season has added to the experience crews already had responding to storms, especially with one so soon after Hurricane Laura hit the Lake Charles area.

“As you recall, Katrina/Rita were back to back storms. Gustav/Ike, back to back storms. We are storm tested. We have dealt with these things before and we’re able to deal with this one as well,” said May.

Crews are ready to restore power and gas as quickly as possible if there are outages.

