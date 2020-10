NEW ORLEANS – Entergy says it is busy preparing for the potential effects of Hurricane Delta.

Crews are gearing up to restore power and gas should outages happen and are securing high-water vehicles and drones if needed.

Crews will be practicing social distancing while in the field and ask customers to do the same.

If you need to report an outage, you can do so by calling 1-800 Entergy or by downloading the Entergy app.