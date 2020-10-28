Energy crews prepare as Hurricane Zeta heads toward Louisiana

Tracking the Tropics

by: Abbi Rocha

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Utility crews are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Zeta, the 8th named storm to hit the gulf coast this hurricane season.

Entergy has 3,800 crew members ready to help with any power outages.

Demco has 2-300 contractors, as well as out of state crew members on stand by.

“It’s what Entergy does, going into disaster-stricken communities and restoring power after devastating hurricanes that is what we do,” Entergy Spokesman David Freese said.

This is the 7th time Louisiana has been in the “cone of uncertainty,” in 2020.

“There are other states in the Gulf Coast but apparently 2020 doesn’t know that,” DEMCO Spokesman David Latona said.

Even when a hurricane isn’t heading toward Louisiana, energy crews have been working non-stop to recover from storm damage.

“There’s also mutual aid assistance that we are providing when we can to those co-ops that are impacted directly from Laura and even from Delta,” Latona said.

There are still energy crews in Southwest Louisiana rebuilding and creating a more resilient system after the devastation of Hurricane Laura.

“It takes a special person to work in the field at Entergy, it’s a lot of long hours during storm restoration some of these folks work 16 hour days, 8 hours rest time and get up and do it all over again,” Freese said.

To report a power outage to Entergy: 1(800)-OUTAGE, for outage emergencies, 1(800)-ENTERGY

To report a power outage to DEMCO: (225) 261-1160 OR 1-800-262-1160

For emergencies with downed power lines call 911.

RELATED STORIES:

https://www.brproud.com/news/zeta-strengthens-path-towards-gulf-coast-with-impacts-to-la-possible/

https://www.brproud.com/louisiana-news/live-at-3-p-m-gov-edwards-briefing-on-tropical-storm-zeta/

https://www.brproud.com/news/local-news/list-school-closures-ahead-of-tropical-storm-zeta/

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Zeta intensifying. Finish preparations.

Hurricane Zeta barreling towards Louisiana

Tuesday 10 PM weather update

Tuesday 10/27 5 PM weather update

11AM Video Update on Tropical Storm Zeta

Hurricane Warnings issued ahead of Zeta. Finish preparations.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely 100% 81° 57°

Thursday

67° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 54°

Friday

67° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 67° 55°

Saturday

71° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 71° 61°

Sunday

73° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 52°

Monday

64° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 52°

Tuesday

69° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
79°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

78°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

78°

5 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

77°

6 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
77°

77°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
77°

76°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
80%
76°

76°

9 PM
Showers/Wind
60%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

Popular

Latest News

More News