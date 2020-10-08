Emergency Disaster Declaration for Louisiana in place after approval by President Trump

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – With Hurricane Delta working its way toward Louisiana, President Trump is giving the ok for an Emergency Disaster Declaration.

The Emergency Disaster Declaration for Louisiana can be found below:

FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement the state’s response efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Delta from Oct. 6, 2020, and continuing. Federal funding is available to the state, eligible tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn parishes. John E. Long has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of the damage assessments.