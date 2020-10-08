Emergency Disaster Declaration for Louisiana in place after approval by President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – With Hurricane Delta working its way toward Louisiana, President Trump is giving the ok for an Emergency Disaster Declaration.
The Emergency Disaster Declaration for Louisiana can be found below:
FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement the state’s response efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Delta from Oct. 6, 2020, and continuing.
Federal funding is available to the state, eligible tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Lafayette, Lafourche, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll and Winn parishes.
John E. Long has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of the damage assessments.
- Latest Hurricane Delta track nearly unchanged, closing in on west Louisiana
- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ignored virus rules at his daughter’s wedding, report says
- Woman says she was booted from Nextdoor after posting ‘get well’ message for Trump, first lady
- Florida veteran says he was left partially paralyzed after first responders dropped him twice
- Pelosi calls White House ‘one of the most dangerous places in the country’ after Coronavirus outbreak