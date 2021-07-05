Elsa’s path continues to be eastern Gulf

No real changes Monday morning to the forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa. Models are in good agreement that this will continue to move northwest over Cuba and then turn to the north through the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The current track moves parallel to the west coast of Florida before making landfall in the bend of the state by midweek. After that it moves northeast towards the coastal areas of the Carolinas.

Winds continue at 65 mph Monday morning although the storm looks disorganized. Strengthening is not likely in the short term as it moves over Cuba.

After that it is forecast to remain a tropical storm through landfall, although that could change depending on the organization when it moves away from Cuba.

While this storm will not be an issue for our area it is important to have your hurricane plans in place.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 85° 76°

Tuesday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 76°

Wednesday

83° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 83° 78°

Thursday

84° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 79°

Friday

86° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 86° 79°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 88° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

81°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

82°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
83°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
84°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
78°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

78°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
78°

79°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

Interactive Radar

