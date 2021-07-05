Elsa still a tropical storm approaching Cuba, path mostly unchanged

No real changes Monday morning to the forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa. Models are in good agreement that this will continue to move northwest over Cuba and then turn to the north through the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The current track moves parallel to the west coast of Florida before making landfall in the bend of the state by midweek. After that it moves northeast towards the coastal areas of the Carolinas. The official track has been shifted very slightly west of the previous forecast but not much.

Winds continue at 65 mph Monday morning although the storm looks disorganized. Strengthening is not likely in the short term as it moves over Cuba.

After that it is forecast to remain a tropical storm through landfall, although that could change depending on the organization when it moves away from Cuba.

While this storm will not be an issue for our area it is important to have your hurricane plans in place.