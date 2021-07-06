Elsa bringing heavy rain to Florida, landfall north of Tampa

Heavy rain from Elsa continues to move north and is impacting the Florida Keys and parts of the southwestern Peninsula. Elsa remains a tropical storm with heavy rain flaring up just east of the center. It is possible the storm briefly reaches hurricane status before landfall.

The forecast track shifted a bit east overnight and Else will likely make landfall Wednesday morning near Tampa or just north into the bend region of Florida. This storm will continue to produce heavy rain up the east coast and will likely strengthen back to a tropical storm off the coast.

While this is not a threat to our local area it is important to make sure plans are in place for the hurricane season.