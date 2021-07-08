Elsa actually strengthens today while inland

Tropical Storm Elsa continues to be impressive even though it has been inland for more than 24 hours. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center actually increased the winds to 45 from 40 earlier this morning.

This storm is moving very quickly to the northeast at 20. It is being pushed by a trough just to the west which is helping to maintain it’s strength and move it at such a fast pace.

The current forecast keeps this as a tropical storm all the way up the east coast before weakening approaching Canada. Heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will continue to be possible through the mid-Atlantic states.

