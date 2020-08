NEW ORLEANS, LA – The weather was quite deceiving at the Lakefront on Sunday, with bright skies and crowded streets.

The Lakefront is a popular destination for those hoping to catch a glimpse of approaching storms, with a history of beautiful lightning shows and massive crashing waves.

WGNO Reporter @peylo23 spent the day at the Lakefront, and she will continue to provide updates from the Lakefront as Laura and Marco approach.