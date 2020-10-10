Delta rapidly weakening as it moves inland

Piles of debris from Hurricane Laura still line the streets of Lake Charles as residents prepare for Hurricane Delta on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

Savannah LeFleur kisses, Deuce, a dog she found wandering during Hurricane Laura several weeks ago in Bell City, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The two huddle in her car port as rain from Hurricane Delta moves into the state. Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare Friday as bands of rain from approaching Hurricane Delta began soaking the same area of the state that was badly battered by a deadly hurricane six weeks ago. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

Standing in front of his house covered in a blue tarp from Hurricane Laura damage, Joshua Espree, 30, plans on staying in Lake Charles, La., and helping his family as Hurricane Delta approaches the area on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP)

Roslyn Kennedy speaks with Malaka Kennedy, 1, in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Earnst Jack, whose home was severely damaged from Hurricane Laura, walks in front of his house as he waits for the arrival of Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall later in the day in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jim Fontenot carries possessions into his brother’s home, to which his family temporarily relocated to ride out Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall later in the day, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Artie Faucett fills gas cans for himself and his father to use with their generators should they lose power as residents begin their preparation for potential severe weather from Hurricane Delta in McComb, Miss. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Eric Shelton/The Clarion-Ledger, via AP)

ADDS CITY – Danielle Fontenot runs to a relative’s home in the rain with her son Hunter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana’s coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)



MIAMI — Wind speeds associated with Tropical Storm Delta are decreasing as the system moves inland over Louisiana and Mississippi.

The National Hurricane Center says in its Saturday morning update that maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph (75 kph). That’s down significantly from when the storm came ashore Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph).

All watches and warnings for Delta were discontinued in the 4 a.m. advisory. Forecasters say the system will continue its path over northern Mississippi Saturday morning and into the Tennessee Valley throughout the rest of the weekend.

The threat for tornadoes remains Saturday for eastern Mississippi, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and western and central Georgia, forecasters said.