Delta now a Category 2 Hurricane. Projected to become a Category 4 before first landfall near Cancun. Here’s the latest.

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — Hurricane Hunters find Delta continues to rapidly intensify. Now a Category 2 hurricane with max sustained winds of 100 mph. Projected to become a Category 4 before landfall near Cancun/Cozumel tomorrow morning.

Official forecast still weakens Delta to a Category 2, borderline Category 3 Major Hurricane as it heads towards landfall in south Louisiana near Morgan City late Friday.

Remember, it’s important to not focus on the exact details of the track or intensity forecasts, as the average 3-4 day track error is around 150 miles and the average 4-day intensity error is close to 15 mph.

Unfortunately, with a system like this, you don’t have the luxury of betting on the system weakening. You must prepare as if system won’t weaken. Time to ready the storm preparations & be prepared to act.

Key with Delta be 1) any interaction with Yucatán to debunk intensity 2) how much system weakens due to increasing shear & cooler waters in the northern Gulf shelf…

Stay tuned. Still plenty of time to watch with uncertainty on Delta’s final landfall point & strength. All we can say now is to be prepared from Upper SE Texas to the FL panhandle.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Hurricane Delta intensifying. Growing risk to Louisiana.

Monday 10 PM weather update on Delta

Monday 10-5 5pm weather update

Latest on Tropical Storm Delta

All eyes on Tropical Depression 26 with growing risk to the Gulf Coast.

All eyes on Tropical Depression 26

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 72°

Wednesday

87° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 76°

Thursday

81° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 81° 75°

Friday

83° / 75°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 83° 75°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Windy with showers
Windy with showers 70% 83° 72°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 88° 73°

Monday

88° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

Popular

Latest News

More News